Mysterious Figure Teased As Women’s Division Attacker on WWE NXT

A new vignette on this week’s NXT teased the identity of the person who has attacked members of the Women’s Division. Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons, and Sol Ruca have all been attacked in recent weeks by an unknown person, and on this week’s NXT a vignette played of a hoodie-wearing figure watching the attacks.

Ruca and Lyons are out of action with injuries to their ACL.