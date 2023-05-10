wrestling / News
Mysterious Figure Teased As Women’s Division Attacker on WWE NXT
May 9, 2023 | Posted by
A new vignette on this week’s NXT teased the identity of the person who has attacked members of the Women’s Division. Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons, and Sol Ruca have all been attacked in recent weeks by an unknown person, and on this week’s NXT a vignette played of a hoodie-wearing figure watching the attacks.
Ruca and Lyons are out of action with injuries to their ACL.
What in the world???#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/3nXwvRASEt
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw, Becky Lynch Promo Reportedly Cut Off
- Becky Lynch Punches Out Crew Worker for Cutting Off Her Music
- Eric Bischoff On If There Was Pressure To Succeed After 2000 WCW Reboot, Didn’t Like Hogan vs. Kidman
- Trish Stratus at NHL Game in Tight Jeans, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos