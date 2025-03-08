Naomi Admits To Attacking Jade Cargill On WWE Smackdown

Naomi’s heel turn is complete, as she admitted to being Jade Cargill’s attacker and took verbal shots at Bianca Belair on WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Belair come out to the ring seeking answers for what Cargill attacked Naomi at Elimination Chamber, calling Noami to the ring. Noami was wearing a neck brace and tried to deflect the question of whether she attacked Cargill, saying that it wasn’t what it looked like and that they needed to focus on regaining the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships before Belair turned her attention to WrestleMania.

Naomi said that Cargill had been piggybacking off of Belair and leeching off her, and that she didn’t give a damn about Cargill. When Belair finally said it was a simple yes or no question, Naomi acknowledged attacking Cargill and said she did it for Belair and the team they formed. Belair said they were done as a team and left as Naomi tried to apologized, before she lost it and called Belair an “ungrateful bitch.”

Belair got angry at that but before she could turn around, Cargill came out and ran to the ring. Belair turned and headed to the back and Naomi tried to escape but Cargill caught her and beat her around the ring before hitting Jaded and posing over her.