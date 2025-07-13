– Naomi shared a message on social media ahead of WWE Evolution that she plans on selling boosted shirts and free caution tape at her truck at the Waffle House following the event. She’s set to face her bitter rival, Jade Cargill, later tonight at the premium live event.

She wrote, “Hi everyone I’ll be selling boosted Naomi shirts out of my trunk and handing out free caution tape at the Waffle House after #wweevolution pull up ⚠️” You can view her message below.

The Money in the Bank briefcase holder faces the Queen of the Ring winner in a No Holds Barred Match later tonight at WWE Evolution 2025. Their former tag team partner, Bianca Belair, is serving as the special guest referee. As previously noted, Naomi attacked Cargill in the crowd at last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. Nick Aldis later announced that Belair would be the match’s special guest referee.

WWE Evolution 2025 goes down later today at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.