Natalya Can’t Wait To Get Her Hands on Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania, Talks Teaming With Shotzi

Natalya is teaming with Shotzi in a women’s tag team showcase match at WrestleMania, and she can’t wait to get her hands on Ronda Rousey in the match. Natalya spoke with 411’s Jeffrey Harris this weekend about the PPV, and you can see highlights below:

On her experience at the show: “I love it! I’m having a great time here. It’s WrestleMania 39, it’s the biggest WrestleMania in history. It’s huge.”

On teaming with Shotzi on the show: “I love Shotzi, I believe in Shotzi. I think she’s so talented, I think she’s been waiting for an opportunity. I’m happy that I can pass on some of my knowledge to her. But also I’m so excited, it’s her very first WrestleMania. When she found out, she cried.”

On the idea of getting a Women’s Tag Team Title match if they win: “Well, that would be awesome. I mean, to win this match and get a title shot for the Women’s Tag Titles, it would be huge. And I think that’s why the stakes are so high in this match, because it’s going to lead to a bigger opportunity.”

On wanting to get her hands on Rousey: “Well you know, Ronda posted on Instagram that she has a broken arm, or she has a broken radius or something like that. I can’t wait to get my hands on Ronda and really put her in her place, because that’s what she needs.”

