Natalya On Her Hopes For WWE Evolution 2, Praises Stephanie Vaquer’s Passion

Natalya hopes that WWE Evolution 2 will be a chance for new members of the women’s roster to get a spotlight. Natalya spoke with Busted Open Radio and spoke about the newly-announced all-womens PPV and more. You can see a couple of highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On her hopes for WWE Evolution 2025: “I really want it to be a chance for some women who haven’t had the chance yet to shine. Women that haven’t had as much attention or haven’t had that breakout moment that they need. You know, I would love for this to be a moment for either somebody from NXT, there’s just so many women that are just on the cusp and they just need that one breakout moment … so it would be nice to see some legends come back, but I also just want to see somebody that hasn’t had that breakout moment get their chance.”

On Stephanie Vaquer: “You can really feel the passion in her work. She loves what she does. She fought to get here. I watched her do an interview a little while ago where she talked about she had a [WWE] tryout [and] she didn’t get hired. She wasn’t ready, so she went and explored the rest of the world, really honed her craft, and fought to come back here… You can feel that in Stephanie’s work, she does not take any of this for granted. She brings her passion. And in one night, Stephanie really, really elevated Jacy Jayne.”