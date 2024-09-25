wrestling / News

Natalya, Karrion Kross Reflect On Time In NXT Ahead of CW Debut

September 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT held its last episode on USA Network this week and both Natalya and Karrion Kross posted to social media to reflect on their runs there. The brand debuts on The CW next week and Tuesday night’s episode was the last under the USA Network deal, featuring a montage of the best moments from the USA Network run.

Natalya and Kross both spent time in NXT on USA, and they posted to Twitter to comment as you can see below:

