Natalya, Karrion Kross Reflect On Time In NXT Ahead of CW Debut

WWE NXT held its last episode on USA Network this week and both Natalya and Karrion Kross posted to social media to reflect on their runs there. The brand debuts on The CW next week and Tuesday night’s episode was the last under the USA Network deal, featuring a montage of the best moments from the USA Network run.

Natalya and Kross both spent time in NXT on USA, and they posted to Twitter to comment as you can see below:

Some of the greatest memories of my career. Thank you so much @WWENXT , @USANetwork and to every single person who ever showed up or tuned in that brought us to life for you. 🙏🏼 — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) September 24, 2024

In my defense, I had a lot of caffeine that day and Scarlett was working on a new spell. The fire was suppose to be smaller just to scare him. Accidentally almost blew his face off. pic.twitter.com/4IqshRTd36 — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) September 24, 2024