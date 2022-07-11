Natalya Praises Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Says She Has a Lot of Respect For Martha Hart

Natalya thought that AEW did a great job honoring Owen Hart with their tournament in his name, and says she has a lot of respect for Martha Hart. The WWE star recently spoke with Ariel Helwani for a new interview and shared her thoughts on Martha’s stance toward WWE, Martha doing the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament with AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her relationship with Martha Hart: “It’s been so hard because I work for WWE. But I have a tremendous amount of respect for Martha.”

On Martha’s appearance at AEW Double or Nothing: “I think that she did such a beautiful job. She carries herself so well. She was so poised. It was the first time that fans really got a chance to like, see her.”

On the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: “They did a really nice job honoring Owen … the way Martha wanted to honor him.”

On Martha’s experiences: “Nobody can understand or imagine what she went through. What would it be like if I got that phone call about TJ [TJ Wilson]? … Any way that she feels, I think she’s totally justified…. [The tournament] was her call. And it always should be her call.”