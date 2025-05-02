Natalya Reveals When She Plans To Retire From Wrestling

During an appearance on the Nikki and Brie Show (via Fightful), Natalya spoke about when she plans to retire from wrestling, noting that it won’t be any time soon. She is still active, recently wrestling on Smackdown, as well as Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. Her next big match is at the NWA Crockett Cup.

She said: “I just feel so good. People say to me, ‘When are you going to hang it up?’ I’m going to hang it up when Randy Orton hangs it up, when Rey Mysterio hangs it up. When I look at Randy, he’s in the best shape of his life. Rey is in the best shape of his life. What I love now in WWE is we’re not letting a number define what people can do. That’s the great thing about this era. If you’re good at what you do, you go in there and rock it. I actually feel like I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been in my life. Knock on wood, I wake up every morning pain free.“