wrestling / News
National Openweight Title Match Announced For MLW Slaughterhouse
September 15, 2024 | Posted by
Bad Dude Tito will defend the MLW National Openweight Championship at next month’s Slaughterhouse show. MLW announced on Saturday at Fightland that Tito will defend the title against Matthew Justice at the October 4th event.
The updated lineup for the show, which will air live on YouTube, is:
* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Bad Dude Tito Escondido vs. Matthew Justice
* MLW World Tag Team Championship Match: Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon vs. Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas
Trevor Lee’s MLW debut
More Trending Stories
- Kane Says He Immediately Knew Dr. Isaac Yankem Gimmick Wasn’t Going To Work
- Rob Van Dam Says His Comments Were Taken Out of Context for Ric Flair Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Surprised WWE Is Cutting Back On House Shows
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam