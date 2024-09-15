National Openweight Title Match Announced For MLW Slaughterhouse

Bad Dude Tito will defend the MLW National Openweight Championship at next month’s Slaughterhouse show. MLW announced on Saturday at Fightland that Tito will defend the title against Matthew Justice at the October 4th event.

The updated lineup for the show, which will air live on YouTube, is:

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Bad Dude Tito Escondido vs. Matthew Justice

* MLW World Tag Team Championship Match: Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon vs. Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas

Trevor Lee’s MLW debut