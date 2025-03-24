The Natural Disasters Confirmed For WWE Hall of Fame

Earlier this month, it was confirmed by Typhoon that he and Earthquake, the Natural Disasters, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE has now confirmed the news, as the two will join Triple H, Michelle McCool and Lex Luger as the Class of 2025.

The Natural Disasters to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025

One of the most physically imposing duos in professional wrestling history, Earthquake (John Tenta), and Typhoon (Fred Ottman), known together as The Natural Disasters, will enter the WWE Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2025.

Typhoon joined forces with Earthquake in late 1990 and the pair ran roughshod over the WWE due in part to their combined weight of nearly 900lbs. The tandem would go on to claim the WWE Tag Team Titles and engage in epic in-ring showdowns with Money Inc., The Legion of Doom and The Nasty Boys during their run as champions.

A talented group with the in-ring acumen to complement their enormous size, The Natural Disasters were a vital piece in the growth of WWE to where it is today. The pair reigned supreme in an era full of incredible tag teams and even teamed with inaugural WWE Hall of Fame inductee Andre the Giant at one point.

Considered a gentle giant by his peers outside of the ring, Earthquake was a former two-sport athlete as a wrestler and football player at Lousiana State University. He broke into the wrestling business in Japan where he was a decorated Sumo champion to go along with a successful career in All Japan Pro Wrestling. Earthquake awed fans across the world with his incredible size and memorable rivalry with Hulk Hogan during a golden age of wrestling before sadly passing away in 2006.

Typhoon, meanwhile, came up in Championship Wrestling from Florida alongside fellow Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page and Dusty Rhodes where he became the promotion’s Heavyweight Champion. He later married The American Dream’s sister and is the uncle of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

A larger-than-life pairing that changed the game regarding tag team wrestling, The Natural Disasters will be remembered forever for their collective destruction and indomitable fighting spirit as they take their place in the WWE Hall of Fame as members of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.