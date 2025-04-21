wrestling / News
Netflix Reveals Official Teaser Trailer for WWE: Unreal Series, Debuts Later This Summer
– As previously reported, WWE and Netflix announced a new WWE-themed reality series that’s coming soon to Netflix last during WrestleMania 41. The new series, WWE: Unreal, will take fans inside the writer’s room and offer an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at producing WWE. Netflix has now released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming series, which you can view below.
The teaser features footage of WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque stating, “It’s time. We’re gonna lift the curtain.” It reveals footage of Triple H leading WWE’s creative meetings and setting up storylines for WWE for 2025. WWE: Unreal will debut on Netflix later this summer. Here’s a synopsis:
“For the first time ever, step beyond the ring and into the WWE writer’s room, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight. Coming Summer 2025.”
Netflix also issued a press release with more details on the show:
WWE: Unreal
COMING THIS SUMMER 2025
Logline: For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.
Director: Chris Weaver Showrunner: Erik Powers Executive Producers: Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Marc Pomarico Companies: Omaha Productions, NFL Films, Skydance Sports, WWE
Episodes: 10 episodes x 50 Minutes
