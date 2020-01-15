New AEW Bash at the Beach Entrance Stage Clips

– FITE.TV has released some new clips and footage from the Watsco Center for tonight’s special Bash at the Beach edition of AEW Dynamite. The clips feature an updated look at the set and entrance stage for tonight’s show in Miami, Florida. You can check out those new clips below.

The AEW Bash at the Beach edition of Dynamite airs tonight on TNT. Here’s the current lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* PAC vs. Darby Allin

* Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Awesome Kong & Mel (w/Brandi Rhodes)

* Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall vs. MJF, The Butcher & The Blade

* Cody Rhodes to respond to MJF

* Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Contender’s Match: The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz

