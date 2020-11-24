wrestling / News
WWE News: New Character Introduced to Firefly Fun House, Braun Strowman Roughs Up Adam Pearce
November 23, 2020 | Posted by
– A new character was introduced to the Firefly Fun House, though he didn’t last very long. In the segment, which you can see below, Friendship Frog made his debut to try and tell Alexa Bliss not to throw Nikki Cross away. With some help from Bray Wyatt, Alexa took a hammer to Friendship which was sad (for a bit). Bliss went on to beat Cross on tonight’s show.
– Before he accidentally called Drew McIntyre “Drew McInfart,” Adam Pearce found himself roughed up by Braun Strowman and had to be ejected from the building. You can see video of that segment below:
– The Undertaker’s 30 best moments in 30 years.
More Trending Stories
- Former Knockouts Champion Set To Make Impact Wrestling Return (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross On Car Stunt In Triple H vs. Steve Austin Match At Survivor Series 2000, Why He’s Not A Fan Of Stunts In Wrestling
- Savio Vega Says The BSK Was Pitched To Be an On-Screen Faction, Why It Was Shot Down
- The Undertaker On Having Conversations With Kevin Nash About Jumping To WCW, When He Realized Potential Of His Character