WWE News: New Character Introduced to Firefly Fun House, Braun Strowman Roughs Up Adam Pearce

– A new character was introduced to the Firefly Fun House, though he didn’t last very long. In the segment, which you can see below, Friendship Frog made his debut to try and tell Alexa Bliss not to throw Nikki Cross away. With some help from Bray Wyatt, Alexa took a hammer to Friendship which was sad (for a bit). Bliss went on to beat Cross on tonight’s show.

– Before he accidentally called Drew McIntyre “Drew McInfart,” Adam Pearce found himself roughed up by Braun Strowman and had to be ejected from the building. You can see video of that segment below:

– The Undertaker’s 30 best moments in 30 years.