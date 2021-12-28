New Details On When Pro Wrestling Tees Data Breach Happened, How Many People Affected

A new report has some additional details on the Pro Wrestling Tees data breach that was announced earlier this month, including when it happened and who was affected. As previously reported, the merchandise outlet announced earlier this month that they were made aware of a data breach on November 1st and gave customers instructions on what to do, including suggesting that customers to enroll in a free IDX identity protection service.

Fightful reports that according to the Office of the Maine Attorney General, the actual data breach happened on April 1st. PWT was not informed of the breach until November 1st, when law enforcement informed them of the news. PWT had noted in their announcement that the data breach was part of an active federal investigation with law enforcement agencies and that’s why they didn’t inform customers until December 18th.

The report adds that 31,000 people were affected by the data breach. Once the federal investigation was completed, a list was compiled specifically of customers who were affected which was given to the data breach notification company to send out letters to those customers.