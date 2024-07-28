New Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

A match between Will Ospreay and Lance Archer was added to next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs on TBS. The match has happened before when both men were in NJPW. Here’s the updated lineup:

* CMLL Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

* Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

* Mariah May sit-down interview with Renee Paquette

* We’ll hear from Bryan Dnaielson