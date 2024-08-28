New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Hangman Page battle Tomohiro Ishii on Wednesday’s show.

You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live Wednesday on TBS:

* Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Hangman Page vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron

* Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith, & Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy, HOOK, Mark Briscoe, & Kyle O’Reilly

* Bryan Danielson addresses his future

* Mariah May championship celebration