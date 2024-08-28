wrestling / News
New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Hangman Page battle Tomohiro Ishii on Wednesday’s show.
You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live Wednesday on TBS:
* Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Hangman Page vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron
* Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith, & Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy, HOOK, Mark Briscoe, & Kyle O’Reilly
* Bryan Danielson addresses his future
* Mariah May championship celebration
TOMORROW
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Champaign, IL
8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS
Tomohiro Ishii vs Hangman Page
After Hangman fought the Stone Pitbull's Conglomeration partners 1-on-3 in the #AEWAllIn Casino Gauntlet Match, Ishii fights Adam Page 1-on-1 for the first time ever TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/2rMT5UoFa3
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 28, 2024