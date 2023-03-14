wrestling / News
New Matchups Announced for This Week’s ROH TV on HonorClub
– Ring of Honor (ROH) has confirmed a group of new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH TV. The new episode will stream on Thursday, March 16 on HonorClub. Newly added to the card, Wheeler Yuta defends the ROH Pure Title against Clark Connors. Also, The Embassy defend the World Six-Man Tag Team Titles against Dalton Castle & The Boys. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Eddie Kingston vs. Jeeves Kay
* Blake Christian & Gran Metalik vs. Ari Daivari & Slim J
* Madison Rayne vs. Trish Adora
* Silas Young vs. Marcus Kross
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Hyan
* Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)
* Dante Martin vs. Mike Bennett
* La Faccion Ingobernable In Action
* ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships Match: The Embassy (c) (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent Tate)
* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Willie Mack
* ROH Pure Title: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Clark Connors
