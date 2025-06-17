New National Trios Champions Crowned At CMLL Lunes Clásico

New Mexican National Trios Champions were crowned on the June 17 edition of CMLL’s weekly Lunes Clásico show from Arena Puebla. The rudo team of El Cobarde, Hijo de Stuka Jr., and Felino Jr. defeated Viajeros del Espacio to win the titles.

The challengers picked up the victory in a rematch from the previous week after hitting a series of triple-team maneuvers on Hombre Bala Jr., Max Star, and Futuro for the pinfall. This marks the first time the trio has held the championship.

The victory ends the impressive 343-day reign of Viajeros del Espacio. Their reign was suffered because of a long-term injury to Hombre Bala Jr., which sidelined him from December 2024 until May 2025 and limited the team to only one successful title defense during that time.