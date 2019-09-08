wrestling / News

New NWA Tag Team Champions Crowned At ROH Global Wars

September 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Tag Team

Villain Enterprises has fallen. Royce Isaacs and Thomas Latimer are the new NWA tag team champions, having defeated PCO and Brody King at ROH Global Wars in Chicago. PWInsider reports that the title change was necessary due to the end of the NWA-ROH working relationship, and the NWA needing to have control of the tag team titles heading into their upcoming TV tapings in Atlanta.

You can follow along with 411’s coverage of Global Wars RIGHT HERE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading