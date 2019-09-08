New NWA Tag Team Champions Crowned At ROH Global Wars

Villain Enterprises has fallen. Royce Isaacs and Thomas Latimer are the new NWA tag team champions, having defeated PCO and Brody King at ROH Global Wars in Chicago. PWInsider reports that the title change was necessary due to the end of the NWA-ROH working relationship, and the NWA needing to have control of the tag team titles heading into their upcoming TV tapings in Atlanta.

BREAKING New NWA World Tag Team Champions Crowned @RoyceIsaacs and @Thomas_Latimer_ Full match and story coming to https://t.co/ZPTySE5pZ0 this week. pic.twitter.com/tLQ8t9xLKY — NWA (@nwa) September 8, 2019

You can follow along with 411’s coverage of Global Wars RIGHT HERE.