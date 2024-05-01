WWE News: Lash Legend Confronts Trick Williams With Mystery Envelope On NXT, Fallon Henley Turns On Thea Hail

– Lash Legend interrupted Trick Williams’ victory celebration on NXT with a mystery envelope that she said had the “truth” about something big. Tuesday night’s show, the second night of NXT Spring Breakin’, opened with a promo from Williams to welcome everyone to a new era, the “Whoop That Era.” Williams expressed his gratitude to Ilja Dragunov and said that Raw just got a good one in Dragunov before Legend came down to the ring.

The Meta-Four member had an envelope in her hand and after some banter with Williams, told him it had “the truth.” When Williams told her to stop playing games, she teased that what was inside would bring his title reign down. Later in the show, Meta-Four invited Williams to Supernova Sessions, which will occur on next week’s NXT.

– Thea Hail got a win over Jacy Jayne on tonight’s show, but found herself betrayed by Fallon Henley. Henley, who was dealing with some doubts after recent weeks, initially didn’t want to come out with Chase U for Hail’s match. They convinced her to do so, but after the match Henley nailed Hail and walked off, looking regretful. She later told Jakara Jackson that it was time for her to focus on herself for once.