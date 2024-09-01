wrestling / News
New NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned At No Mercy, Ridge Holland Turns On Chase U
We have new NXT Tag Team Champions following NXT No Mercy, as well as a heel turn from Ridge Holland. Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeated Andre Chase and Ridge Holland of Chase U to regain the Tag Team Championships in the opening match of Sunday’s show. Despite miscommunication from the champs, they fought back and Frazer got the pin with with a Phoenix Splash after Axiom’s Spanish Fly.
After the match, Holland snapped and knocked Chase U members Riley Osborne and Duke Hudson out of the ring. He knocked down Chase and proceeded to obliterate all the men on the team, including a DDT to Chase onto the commentary table
This marks Frazer and Axiom’s second run with the Tag Team Championships and ends Chase U’s reign at 21 days. They defeated Frazer and Axiom for the titles on the August 13th episode of NXT.
