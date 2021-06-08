New Preview Clips and Synopsis for Dark Side of the Ring: ‘The Dynamite Kid’

– This week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring will showcase the late Thomas Billington, aka Dynamite Kid, of British Bulldogs fame. You can view some new promo clips and a synopsis for this week’s episode below:

“The Dynamite Kid earned worldwide fame with a riveting, self-sacrificing style, but violent confrontations outside the ring would destroy his family, his body and his legacy.”

Billington and his tag team partner, Davey Boy Smith, were the iconic tag team The British Bulldogs, in the 1980s and held the WWF Tag Team titles after beating The Dream Team at WrestleMania II. Davey Boy Smith tragically passed away in 2002. Billington later passed in 2018.

The new episode debuts on Thursday, June 10 on VICE at 9:00 pm ET. “The Dynamite Kid” will be the midseason finale for the third season of Dark Side of the Ring. The rest of the season will air later this fall on VICE TV.

“I perused his match with Tiger Mask on VHS the way most young men of my generation perused the Phoebe Cates topless scene in FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH…I rewound it so often, it just broke.” — @RealMickFoley “The Dynamite Kid” Thurs, 9pm on @VICETV and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/xCkppgCLAC — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 7, 2021

3 more days. The premiere of “The Dynamite Kid,” with the Billington family, @RealMickFoley, @davemeltzerWON and others. Thurs, 9pm on @VICETV and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/z7c3e6CkVJ — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 7, 2021