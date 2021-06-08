New Preview Clips and Synopsis for Dark Side of the Ring: ‘The Dynamite Kid’

wrestling / News

Dark Side of the Ring: 'The Dynamite Kid'

The Dynamite Kid

– This week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring will showcase the late Thomas Billington, aka Dynamite Kid, of British Bulldogs fame. You can view some new promo clips and a synopsis for this week’s episode below:

“The Dynamite Kid earned worldwide fame with a riveting, self-sacrificing style, but violent confrontations outside the ring would destroy his family, his body and his legacy.”

Billington and his tag team partner, Davey Boy Smith, were the iconic tag team The British Bulldogs, in the 1980s and held the WWF Tag Team titles after beating The Dream Team at WrestleMania II. Davey Boy Smith tragically passed away in 2002. Billington later passed in 2018.

The new episode debuts on Thursday, June 10 on VICE at 9:00 pm ET. “The Dynamite Kid” will be the midseason finale for the third season of Dark Side of the Ring. The rest of the season will air later this fall on VICE TV.

