New QR Code on WWE Smackdown Features ‘Let Me In’ Message

The latest WWE QR Code tease appeared on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, with more hints suggesting a Bray Wyatt return. Tonight’s show started off with Triple H in the ring, welcoming everyong to the season premiere of Smackdown. His microphone had a QR code on it that led to the below video of the pig cartoon from previous videos with “Let Me In” playing repeatedly, as you can see below.

Wyatt used the phrase regularly as The Fiend. The reveal of who is behind the QR Codes is reportedly set to take place at Extreme Rules on Saturday.