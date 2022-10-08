wrestling / News
New QR Code on WWE Smackdown Features ‘Let Me In’ Message
October 7, 2022 | Posted by
The latest WWE QR Code tease appeared on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, with more hints suggesting a Bray Wyatt return. Tonight’s show started off with Triple H in the ring, welcoming everyong to the season premiere of Smackdown. His microphone had a QR code on it that led to the below video of the pig cartoon from previous videos with “Let Me In” playing repeatedly, as you can see below.
Wyatt used the phrase regularly as The Fiend. The reveal of who is behind the QR Codes is reportedly set to take place at Extreme Rules on Saturday.
QR Code on Triple H’s mic!
“LET ME IN!”😱 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oleK0oTTMW
— Joey Karni from The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) October 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- RAW Star Backstage For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- More On Creative Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Note On Pitch Made For New Wrestlers (SPOILERS)
- More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite
- Note On Why AEW Booked A Mask vs. Career Match For Andrade El Idolo