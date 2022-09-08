New ROH Pure Champion Crowned on AEW Dynamite

We have a new ROH Pure Champion following the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Daniel Garcia defeated Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday’s show to capture the title, making Yuta tap out to win the match and title.

Yuta was competing on his own, without the Jericho Appreciation Society in his corner, and after the match there was a show of respect to Garcia from the Blackpool Combat Club. Chris Jericho then came out on the stage looking livid.

The win marks Garcia’s first ROH or AEW Championship, and ends Yuta’s Pure Championship reign at 159 days. Yuta won the title from Josh Woods at ROH Supercard of Honor in April.

Neither @WheelerYuta nor @GarciaWrestling relenting control in the early minutes of this title match! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/itsyVgDcXZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

.@GarciaWrestling with a devastating back throw off the buckle! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/gLlCr5EtOt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022