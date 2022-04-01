New Segment Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a new segment for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that Happy Corbin will hoast an episode of Happy Time with the special guest being Drew McIntyre’s sword Angela.

The announcement reads:

Don’t miss “Happy Talk” with a special guest – Drew McIntyre’s sword, Angela.

On WrestleMania Raw, Happy Corbin’s swift retreat from a Handicap Match paved the way for Drew McIntyre to get the win over him and Madcap Moss.

Immediately after the bell, however, Corbin attacked the The Scottish Warrior from behind, hit End of Days and stole his beloved sword Angela!

Now, just one day before battling The Scottish Warrior on WrestleMania Saturday, the brash Corbin will welcome his speciel guest Angela onto another episode of “Happy Talk.”

In a move that is sure to draw the ire of his adversary, will Happy Corbin even make it to The Grandest Stage of Them All? Don’t miss a special WrestleMania SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.