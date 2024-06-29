New Trios Match Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision

– AEW has confirmed a new matchup for tonight’s edition of Collision. The competitors for the TNT Championship Ladder Match will face each other in a six-man tag team bout ahead of their grueling contest scheduled for tomorrow’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The team of Mark Briscoe, Lio Rush, and Dante Martin will face Jack Perry, El Phantasmo (ELP), and Konosuke Takeshita. Tomorrow, all six men will face each other in a Ladder Match with the winner becoming the new TNT Champion. AEW Collision will air later tonight on TNT via tape delay. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Battle of Buffalo: Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher

* Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida

* Open Challenge: Serena Deeb vs. TBA

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost

* Tomohiro Ishii & Orange Cassidy vs. Shane Haste & Robbie Eagles

* Jay Briscoe, Lio Rush, & Dante Martin vs. Jack Perry, ELP, & Konosuke Takeshita

* Hechicero vs. TBA

* Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay weigh in for Forbidden Door