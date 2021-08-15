wrestling / News

NEW Wrestlefest 25 Results: Jerry Lawler Battles nZo in Casket Match, More

August 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Northeast Wrestling WrestleFest 25

Northwest Wrestling held its Wrestlefest 25 show on Saturday night, with Jerry Lawler facing nZo in a casket match and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) def. Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

* NEW Live Championship Match: Keith Youngblood (c) def. Channing Thomas (w/Jared Silberkleit) and Chris Battle and Gio Galvano and Lucky Ali

* Wrecking Ball Legursky def. Chris Moljo

* Tay Conti def. Megan Bayne

* NEW Tag Team Championships Match: Club Cam (c) def. InZanely Rude and The Amazing Graysons and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

* Eddie Kingston def. Mike Verna

* NEW Heavyweight Championship Match: Dan Maff (c) def. Jake Manning

* Matt Hardy def. Brian Anthony

* Casket Match Match: Jerry Lawler def. Nzo

* Sammy Guevara def. Fuego Del Sol

