wrestling / News
Next ROH TV Tapings Scheduled For Next Month
May 22, 2023 | Posted by
Ring of Honor has announced that there will be ROH HonorClub TV tapings on Sunday, June 4 at Universal Studios in Orlando. The tapings will take place at Soundstage 19 from 4-7 PM. Doors open at 3:30 PM.
🚨 Witness @ringofhonor Honor Club Televised Tapings LIVE at @UniversalORL on Sunday June 4th; doors open at 3:30pm! Be there for a huge ROH Sunday Spectacular!
🎟 Tickets are ON SALE NOW!https://t.co/K4Bkbyz2w3 pic.twitter.com/oMQsOwx5YZ
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Details On Backstage Reaction To WWE Trying to Legalize Betting
- Trish Stratus in Purple Gown, Chelsea Green, Kayla Braxton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Steve Austin Weighs In On Logan Paul Working In WWE, Memories of Superstar Billy Graham, More
- Steve Austin On His Friendship With CM Punk, Talks WWE’s Sale to Endeavor, More