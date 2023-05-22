wrestling / News

Next ROH TV Tapings Scheduled For Next Month

May 22, 2023
Ring of Honor has announced that there will be ROH HonorClub TV tapings on Sunday, June 4 at Universal Studios in Orlando. The tapings will take place at Soundstage 19 from 4-7 PM. Doors open at 3:30 PM.

