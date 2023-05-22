Next ROH TV Tapings Scheduled For Next Month

Ring of Honor has announced that there will be ROH HonorClub TV tapings on Sunday, June 4 at Universal Studios in Orlando. The tapings will take place at Soundstage 19 from 4-7 PM. Doors open at 3:30 PM.

🚨 Witness @ringofhonor Honor Club Televised Tapings LIVE at @UniversalORL on Sunday June 4th; doors open at 3:30pm! Be there for a huge ROH Sunday Spectacular!

🎟 Tickets are ON SALE NOW!https://t.co/K4Bkbyz2w3 pic.twitter.com/oMQsOwx5YZ

— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 22, 2023