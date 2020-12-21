NFL Star, WCW Alumnus Kevin Greene Passes Away

Kevin Greene, the NFL star who had a memorable stint in WCW during the Attitude Era, has passed away. CBS Local in Pittsburgh reports that Greene’s passing was announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday. He was 58 years old.

The Hall of Fame said in a statement from President & CEO David Baker:

““The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene. I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin’s memory.”

Most of the world know Greene as the 1984 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and Zeke Smith Award winner from Auburn University who went on to a 15-year career in the NFL, playing for the L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers as a linebacker and defensive end. He was also, following his retirement, an Outside Linebackers Coach for the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets from 2009 through 2018. For wrestling fans however, Greene is remembered for his run in WCW. Greene came in for a short run in 1996 alongside Steve “Mongo” McMichael, only to be turned on by McMichael when the latter joined the Four Horsemen. Greene would exit the company for several months, only to return for a match against Mongo at Great American Bash 1997, which saw Greene get the win thanks to an accidental assist by Jeff Jarrett.

Greene would go on to play a role during the nWo invasion, teaming with Roddy Piper and Ric Flair against The Outsiders ans Syxx at Slamboree 1997. He would have one final run in the company when he teamed with Goldberg against nWo Black & White.

As an NFL player, Greene had a career 773 tackles, an all-time third-best 160 sacks, and five interceptions. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016 and into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and many fans of Mr. Greene. He will be missed.