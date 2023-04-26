Nia Jax Caught ‘The Bug’ Again Following Royal Rumble 2023 Return

Nia Jax says that she “caught the bug” again following her return at the WWE Royal Rumble. Jax came back for an appearance at January’s PPV, and she told Busted Open Radio that she felt the desire to wrestle again after she competed in the women’s Rumble match. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the Rumble appearance giving her ‘the bug’: “So I had just agreed to do the Rumble, but the unsurety of myself right now, I wasn’t in the best shape and I wasn’t expecting to come back full-time because it takes a lot to come back full-time. We know it. It’s not just something like, ‘Oh, hey, I’m gonna hit the gym for a couple months and be in it.’ It’s a whole process, so I wasn’t expecting to come back full-time at the Rumble. I did catch the bug again when I got in the ring. I was like, ‘Oh, this feeling, this adrenaline that pumps through you.’ I was breathing super hard before I went out, and I had Kasama breathing me through it, and I had a bunch of the guys come by and give me a hug. So when my music hit, that feeling of like, ‘Oh shit, what the hell was I thinking? Let’s go.’ I did catch the bug after being in the Rumble.”

On being interested in a return: “I was like maybe coming back would be a cool thing. If the people remember me, and the only thing I’d want to do is to come back and help anybody out I could. I would love to add to the division. It would be something that I would love to do. Mickie coming back and Mickie giving me psychology crap that I’ve never known, teaching me things that I never knew and getting in the ring with her, that was something that was so amazing to me in my career that I’m like, if I have any kind of knowledge that people would love to have, I would love to give and whatever I could do. So I don’t know. I don’t know.”