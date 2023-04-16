Nia Jax On a Possible WWE Return, If She Misses Wrestling

Nia Jax made her return to WWE for a one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble, and she weighed in on another possible return recently. Jax spoke with Ring the Belle for a new interview and you can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On a possible WWE return: “I’m the last person to know. Honestly. How many times have they told me right before something happens? Rumble (2019), Survivor Series (2018), even coming back for the Rumble. I’m the last person to know. I couldn’t tell you. ‘Give us the tea.’ I don’t know. They’re going to tell me last minute. That’s probably what may or may not happen, who knows.”

On if she still misses wrestling: “There is nothing like it. There is nothing like getting in the ring and performing in front of thousands of people. When I went back for the Rumble, even for that brief little moment. I was like, ‘ah.’ That adrenaline hit, the heart was pumping, the chills were going. I was like, ‘Damn, I wish I would have been in there longer. I wish I would have had a full match.’ It hit me. I go train with Nattie (Neidhart) and TJ (Wilson) sometimes in their ring. Just for a good workout. You still have that fire.”