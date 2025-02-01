– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Superstar and former Women’s Champion Nia Jax discussed the top Superstars who have had the biggest impact on her career, crediting the likes of Tamina Snuka, Charlotte Flair, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nia Jax on the impact Tamina Snuka had on her career: “I’m gonna say first off it’s gonna be Tamina Snuka. She doesn’t get the flowers she deserves, but that woman backstage is a pillar, a rock to so many of us. We call her Mama Bear because she is just a true Mama Bear. She’s kept me up when I need to stay up, positive when I was trying to be negative, hydrated when I was hungover [laughs]. I call her my sister because she’s truly a sister, and she has kept me on the up and up. Even when I wasn’t in the company for a little bit when nobody else was.”

On how much Charlotte Flair has helped her: “Charlotte Flair, she’s helped me a lot. She’s a fitness guru, and when I was going through my fitness journey, she was there for me. Naomi, Naomi has got a heart of gold. She’s a gem, a diamond in the rough that people don’t realize. I put her on such a pedestal. I could list off, I have Bayley, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Sheamus is a good, solid buddy of mine, Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Roman. There’s so many people, especially backstage. We’re a family back there. We’re with each other so many days out of the year that we haven’t to be supportive because at the end of the day, 90 percent of the time, we’re traveling, and we’re in hotels and airplanes and cars. We have to have each other’s back, so there’s a lot of people. I have support in all aspects in this wrestling business, and I’m very blessed.”

Nia Jax will be competing in the women’s Royal Rumble match later today at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The premium live event will held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.