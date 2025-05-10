wrestling / News
Nia Jax Wins WWE Women’s Title #1 Contenders Match On Smackdown
May 9, 2025 | Posted by
Nia Jax has another shot at the WWE Women’s Championship after she won a #1 contenders match on Smackdown. Jax defeated Jade Cargill on Friday’s show when Naomi came down and attacked Tiffany Stratton, who was there watching the match. The attack distracted Cargill and Jax took her opponent out, hitting the Annihilator for the win.
No word as of yet on when the match will take place.
WAIT A MINUTE!
Naomi just attacked @tiffstrattonwwe 😱@TheTrinity_Fatu #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qVC1g9ZRdJ
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2025
