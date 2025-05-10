Nia Jax Wins WWE Women’s Title #1 Contenders Match On Smackdown

Nia Jax has another shot at the WWE Women’s Championship after she won a #1 contenders match on Smackdown. Jax defeated Jade Cargill on Friday’s show when Naomi came down and attacked Tiffany Stratton, who was there watching the match. The attack distracted Cargill and Jax took her opponent out, hitting the Annihilator for the win.

No word as of yet on when the match will take place.