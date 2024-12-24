Nic Nemeth Says He Doesn’t Know What JBL Is Going To Do Next In TNA

John Layfield has shown up a couple of times in TNA to interact with Nic Nemeth, and Nemeth has no idea what he’s doing next. Layfield showed up at TNA Emergence to confront Nemeth and whispered something to him before leaving; he also showed up at TNA Turning Point to help Nemeth retain the title against Eddie Edwards.

Nemeth spoke with RG Bros Entertainment for a new interview and spoke about Layfield’s appearance, saying that he doesn’t know quite what’s going on.

“John Layfield has shown up a few times and I don’t know what he’s going to do next,” Nemeth said (per Fightful). “He’s whispered something to me that I’d rather not repeat, but it was not like, ‘Hey, we’re in cahoots and buddies.’ He just shows up sometimes.”

He continued, “I think he’s on a mission of putting together a team or collective or some type of mindset to look for a group, but at the moment, I’m doing my own thing and if he gets involved, I have nothing to say about that.”

Nemeth is set to defend the World Title against Joe Hendry at TNA Genesis in January.