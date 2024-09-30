Nic Nemeth Doesn’t Want To Interact With Joe Hendry Yet: ‘I Want To See What He’s Got’

Nic Nemeth will defend the TNA World Title against Joe Hendry at Bound For Glory, and he recently explained why he doesn’t want to interact with Hendry yet. Nemeth and Hendry will face off at the October 26th PPV, and Nemeth weighed in on his opponent on an episode of Busted Open Radio where he was asked if he would want Hendry to use him as inspiration for a new song.

“I’ve heard about this, I’ve seen some things go down,” Nemeth said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I don’t want any interaction until he shows something because I want to see what he’s got. I want to see where he can go because I know, we know what I can do, everything there is, to in the ring times ten.”

He continued, “I would need to see what he could do otherwise that goes, ‘Why does he deserve this other than winning that match?’ I want to see what he’s got, so I’m down for whatever he has, I want to applaud it, I hope it’s great, it better be smart and funny because it’s going to want to make me punch him harder.”

TNA Bound For Glory takes place from Detroit, Michigan and will air live on PPV and TNA+.