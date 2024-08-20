Nic Nemeth Explains What Convinced Him to Join TNA

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth explained why he opted to sign with TNA Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on why he signed with TNA: “The reason [Scott] D’Amore and [Brian] Myers and Bobby Roode got me to come to TNA was like [them saying], ‘Dude, you have to see the locker room, it’s such a hard-working group.’ Seeing it and believing it in person — mind-blowing. Everybody wants to do great, it’s almost like this uphill battle, which … that’s what I love”

On wanting to have a chip on his shoulder: “I want a chip on my shoulder, I want to be like, ‘Hey, do you know what, people were coming last year it was 35,000 people, and this year it’s 48,000, like holy crap, what a jump, that’s big, let’s go this is just the beginning.’ I really trust the people behind the scenes too and so hopefully they trust me.”

At last month’s TNA Slammiversary event, Nic Nemeth won a six-man Elimination Match to win the TNA World Championship.