Nic Nemeth Explains How Will Ospreay Plays His Part Perfectly

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth discussed Will Ospreay and how he fits into the AEW title picture. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on Will Ospreay: “[Ospreay is] someone you can build a company around and someone you can make the world champion. I love that you absolutely can, and you don’t even have to. You can have other people who need to be in the title scene working on that, because of the storytelling because of the angle that they have where they were buddies, because his music hits [and] the place goes nuts.”

On how ospreay plays his part perfectly: “This is a performer — on the mic, in the ring, backstage, you name it. [He] plays the part perfectly. There’s something special there. Whether they don’t make him champion for five years, or he is in a month, it doesn’t matter. Everyone’s gonna be watching his segments.”

Will Ospreay faces his stablemate-turned-rival Kyle Fletcher later this month at AEW Full Gear 2024. The pay-per-view event is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on PPV.