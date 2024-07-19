Nic Nemeth Has a Partially Torn Labrum, Is Cleared To Compete At TNA Slammiversary

Nic Nemeth is working hurt, but he is still medically cleared to compete at TNA Slammiversary. Nemeth is part of the six-way World Championship match at Slammiversary on Saturday, and on Thursday’s episode of Impact he appeared for the contract signing segment only by video.

Nemeth noted that he suffered a partially torn labrum in his match with Frankie Kazarian on last week’s show, but is cleared to be part of the match at Slammiversary. You can see the segment below.

The updated card for Slammiversary, which airs live Saturday on TNA+ and PPV, is here.