Nic Nemeth Weighs In On Potential For Ron Killings Involvement In John Cena’s WWE SummerSlam Match

Ron Killings’ return to WWE has seen him inserted into John Cena’s storyline again, and Nic Nemeth spoke about the possibility of Killings being involved in Cena’s SummerSlam match somehow. Nemeth weighed in on the option of fan response possibility getting Killings in on the match on Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On WWE potentially changing gears on their plans: “I think, a few months ago, it was understood that it was going to be Cody and Cena. The fans making a reaction and switching things doesn’t mean that [you say], ‘Cross out that SummerSlam main event. We gotta different move.’ It at least goes, ‘We’ve gotta try and see what this is.'”

“So you can actually see Cody being at the other end like, ‘Hey man, we’ve had a great run, we have a story built in, but right now, the crowd is not chanting your name when you’re out there, and maybe, just maybe, you get a moment like that.’ Or you get Cody and Cena with Ron being involved, and I don’t mean a triple threat or something like that, but coming out there and kicking both their asses and being bloody or something.”

On Killings facing Cena: “You can’t just flip it on a whim [make Killings Cena’s opponent]. You’re giving him a chance to prove himself — if it was penciled in for Cody-Cena, [WWE could tell Killings] ‘Ronnie, go out there and go back to your roots, be that ass-kicker that you are, and let’s see if you can talk the fans to demanding that match.'”