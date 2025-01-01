– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth discussed the main event Raw segment earlier this week featuring Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on Seth Rollins and CM Punk’s Raw segment: “Think of how important you are to a show when they make the two of you the go-home piece. There’s no physicality, there’s no blood and guts, there’s no pyro. It’s on you and your words to talk everybody into the building of Netflix.”

Nemeth on Seth Rollins “With the old boss, it seemed like we were about to go with Seth, and then that Monday, or that Sunday for the pay-per-view, it would just not be the same. It was, ‘Is this the guy?’ And the crowd wasn’t sure because it seemed like Vince wasn’t sure.”

On who should win Rollins vs. Punk next week: “Don’t give us some weird finish or a non-finish. A definitive Seth win is the way I would go.”

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk goes down next Monday, January 6 at WWE Raw. The event will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, and it will be streamed live on Netflix.