– TNA wrestler Nic Nemeth recently spoke to the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz to discuss this weekend’s TNA Slammiversary and why he views it as a major moment for the company. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nic Nemeth on Slammiversary: “This is something I’m genuinely excited about. Not just Slammiversary, not just the match that I’m in. The card and this moment for TNA, I think it’s a really special thing. We have Matt [Hardy] showing up, Jeff showing up. It’s really exciting for me, looking up and down this card and everyone being excited about it, and the really cool part is the roster is excited because they’re gonna have a big stage, and they really deserve it.”

On how the TNA roster has earned it: “This roster has earned it. I’ve only been there six months, whatever it is, but watching all these, some solidified main eventers and a lot more young up-and-comers who have earned this spot on this card, I’m really excited for them because TNA, this could be a special moment. This really could be jumping over a ledge here for the company. Every match is gonna try and outdo itself.”

Nic Nemeth will be competing in a Six-Way Elimination Match for the TNA World Championship at this weekend’s Slammiversary 2024 event. He will be facing reigning champion Moose, Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, Frankie Kazarian, and Joe Hendry. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 20. The event will be held at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.