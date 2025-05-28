wrestling / News

Nic and Ryan Nemeth To Throw Out First Pitches At Arizona Diamondbacks Game

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nic Ryan Nemeth TNA Rebellion Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced that tag team champions Nic and Ryan Nemeth are set to throw out the first pitches at an Arizona Diamondbacks game tonight.

The Nemeth Brothers are throwing out dual Ceremonial First Pitches on Wednesday afternoon, May 28, at the Arizona Diamondbacks home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field in Phoenix.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading