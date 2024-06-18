Nick Aldis Addresses His In-Ring Future

Nick Aldis was last seen in the wrestling ring in October 2023. After signing with WWE, he made his debut as the General Manager of WWE SmackDown on the October 13 episode, while also taking on a producer role.

During a recent interview on the Gorilla Position podcast, Aldis was questioned about his desire to return to wrestling. He responded, stating that he is open to the idea (per Fightful).

“Sure. It’s tough to answer this simply because I don’t want to ever give the impression that I’m trying to angle for something or go into something for myself. It’s unavoidable. I’ve seen a ton of sentiment from fans ‘we want to see you wrestle this guy.’ I appreciate all that. It’s not something I have any control or influence over. it’s very much a case of, when Paul [Triple H] and I first started speaking, I made it very clear that ‘I want to be part of the team and contribute in whatever way you think is best.’ If, at some point, [getting in the ring] is best then great. The GM conversation was the shortest conversation of my career. Bruce (Prichard) called me, ‘General Manager of SmackDown.’ ‘Great, when do I start?’ They laid out the terms and money, ‘All sounds great, let’s do it.’ Immediately, I said to my wife [Mickie James], ‘I’m going to try and be the best GM of all time.’ That’s all you can do.”