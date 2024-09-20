Nick Aldis Weighs In On Possible Match With Adam Pearce: ‘Time Will Tell’

Nick Aldis shared his thoughts on a possible match with Adam Pearce, responding to a tease of such from the Raw GM. Pearce posted a video to Twitter in which he was asked if he would ever compete against his Smackdown counterpart and noted that he would never push for such a match, but cut things off just as he was about to answer if he would ever come back to the ring.

Aldis retweeted the video and wrote:

“After much deliberation I have decided to respond to this post by my Raw counterpart. We both enjoyed a decorated tenure in our careers before WWE; there is no doubt you & I respect the legacy and tradition of our industry. So you’re asking if I would step in the ring with you?… Time will tell.”