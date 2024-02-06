Nick Aldis Reacts To Travis Kelce Saying He Could Be ‘The Big Yeti’ In WWE

NFL star Travis Kelce has an interesting idea for his wrestling name, and Nick Aldis took to social media to react to it. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked in a press event ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl what his pro wrestling name would be, and he replied, “I don’t know, maybe the Big Yeti? I don’t know, the Big Yeti. ‘You don’t wanna see the Yeti!’

The Yeti, of course, is someone that no one wants to see ever since he appeared in WCW back in 1995. The WWE on FOX Twitter account took note of the answer and tagged Aldis, asking his thoughts on the matter. Aldis diplomatically wrote:

“Let’s workshop the name but love the energy.”

Kelce will be playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday and has long been a wrestling fan. He was fined back in 2018 for delivering a mock Stone Cold Stunner during a game against the Los Angeles Raiders, and has earned a call-out from Grayson Waller as well as an endorsement from The Miz to step into the ring.