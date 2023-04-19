– PWMania’s Let’s Rethink This recently spoke to former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis on joining Impact Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nick Aldis on his talks with Impact Wrestling: “We had been chatting back and forth for a little while now, IMPACT and I, and then the opportunity presented itself, and we were all very much on the same page, and we were all excited about it. So then we shook hands, and we made an agreement, and I was set to start at Rebellion. Obviously, people know that Josh Alexander got hurt, and obviously Mickie [James] got hurt, so there was a lot of sort of speculation and extenuating circumstances anyway, but it sort of tied in quite well because it was agreed upon that I would come back and immediately state my intention to be in the mix for the world title. So it was a very fun way to get stuck in. I’m tremendously grateful to IMPACT for showing that sort of level of respect. So now the responsibility is mine to prove them right.”

On a potential matchup with Steve Maclin: “I think that seed has been planted, and I’m actually getting sort of my first in-person experience with Steve Maclin, so it’s very cool to sort of get to be there for his big opportunity, his level up moment because I was remember what it was like to get the shot, getting the world title. It’s a very key point in your career. It’s time to get serious and to realize that you’ve got an opportunity here to sort of establish yourself for a long time to come, but it’s on you now to deliver the goods at that main-event level.”