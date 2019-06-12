– Nick Gage recently spoke to Andrew Thompson of Fightful at Starrcast II. Below are some highlights.

On His Love Of Wrestling: “I love this sh*t man. Listen, I love professional wrestling. It’s in my heart, it’s in my soul so when I see stuff like this [Starrcast/AEW], it’s just beautiful, and I go around the room and I see veterans who’ve been in the business for over 40 years and I grew up watching them and now I’m in the same business as them. It’s fuc*ing awesome, and then you got The Young Bucks and Cody doing their thing, which is awesome. Any work where the boys can get more work, I’m all for it man.”

On The State Of The Independent Scene: “I think independent wrestling is awesome right now. It’s on fire. Every show I do, fans are showing up in flocks and it’s awesome. You know, anywhere where you can work every weekend and make money is f*cking awesome. Independent wrestling is on fire right now and if anybody has anything bad to say about it, f*ck them. You know what I mean?”

On The Infamous Death Match Against David Arquette: “Oh yeah, he earned a little bit of respect. [He] lost a little bit when he just walked out of the ring and stuff but he’s not a wrestler. Well, he’s trying to be a wrestler. [He’s] never done death matches before, so yeah, a little respect for stepping up and trying to do something like that but that’s what I do. I’m the best at it and I took it to him and I started laying the violence in on him and he started bugging out a little bit but it’s alright.”