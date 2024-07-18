Nick Gage Pulled From GCW Shows Due To Injury

Nick Gage is out of action due to injury and will miss tonight and Saturday’s GCW shows. GCW announced on Thursday that Gage, who missed their July 5th Worst Behavior show, will not be competing at Believe Me tonight and Don’t Tell Me What To Do on Saturday.

The announcement reads:

“Due to injury, Nick Gage will not be able to compete on this weekend’s events. We apologize for the late notice. Nick fully intended to wrestle but it’s in his best interests to wait. New Matches: *Louisville*

2Tuff Tony/Manders vs Rejects *Indianapolis*

Hoodfoot vs Zilla Fatu”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Gage for a quick and full recovery.