Nick Khan Weighs In On The Bloodline Storyline, Says They’re ‘Really Proud’ Of It

Nick Khan recently shared his thoughts on the longevity of the Bloodline storyline. The WWE President spoke with Full Press at Fanatics Fest and was asked about the storyline, which has picked back up with the return of Roman Reigns to WWE TV.

“It’s the gift that keeps on giving to the fans,” Khan said (per Fightful). “You’ve seen with Triple H and creative, Roman, what everybody has done together. One thing leads to another and it keeps on living at a high level. We’re really proud of that.”

The storyline currently has Reigns at odds with the latest iteration of the stable, headed Solo Sikoa with Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, & Jacob Fatu at Sikoa’s back.