Nick Khan On How WWE Was Able To Work With Bad Bunny and Logan Paul

Wrestling fans have been surprised by how quickly Logan Paul and Bad Bunny were able to acclimate themselves to pro wrestling. Both have received praise for their work with some ranking them at the top of celebrities who became wrestlers. During MoffettNathanson’s Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference call (via Fightful), WWE President Nick Khan commented on how the company was able to land the two.

He said: “It started during the pandemic. There was a New York Times Sunday magazine cover with Bad Bunny on it. I didn’t know Bad Bunny’s music that well at the time. This was pre-vaccine COVID, so October 2020. Read the article, and a young lady who works with us said, ‘I don’t know if you know, but Bad Bunny is a huge wrestling fan.’ Showed me his Instagram feed. Triple H, when he was active, did this water routine with his entrance. Bad Bunny did it at a Miami Heat game. He’s a huge fan. We sat there on Bad Bunny and this guy, who was not yet the number one artist, but certainly seemed on a path to that, he was not touring. He was sitting at home like all the rest of us. We reached out to him, ‘what do you think of this?’ ‘Yeah, I’d love to do it.’ He came in, lo and behold, our Spanish viewership on the show he was on spiked by 30 or 40 percent. Obviously, the relevancy factor mattered. He wanted to do more and more. We also replicated that in a different demographic category with Logan Paul, who we were getting pitched on internally by our entertainment relations folks. ‘Logan Paul is going to be the next big thing.’ He came in and took is seriously, as did Bad Bunny. It registered. It mattered. Our young audience spiked. Our bread and butter are our full-time superstars, but to be able to bring in Bad Bunny and Logan Paul and Pat McAfee at different points, it just increases awareness, which is good for us.“